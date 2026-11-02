Tamil Nadu plans Tamil Sangam under Vijay, traditional attire day in govt offices

CHENNAI: Tamil Development Minister A Rajmohan on Sunday said that the state will introduce a weekly traditional attire day for government staff. He also announced plans to establish a Tamil Sangam at the secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and hold a World Tamil Conference. Meanwhile, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna called for a separate flag for Tamil Nadu and demanded that November 1 and July 18, marking the state’s formation and its renaming, respectively, be declared public holidays.

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Formation Day celebrations in Chennai, Arjuna proposed that CM Vijay hoist the state flag on both days and that it be displayed in every household. He said the two days should be accorded the same importance as Independence Day and Republic Day. November 1 marks the formation of the state, while July 18 marks the day the Assembly passed a resolution to rename Madras State as Tamil Nadu in 1967.

He urged Rajmohan to make Tamil compulsory in all schools in the state, including CBSE institutions, from classes 1 to 8 during the present government’s tenure.

Every child born in TN, including children of ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers, and government employees, should learn Tamil first, he said, adding that the change should begin with those in positions of responsibility. He also called for a legislation to promote Tamil in education, and urged private schools and colleges to make it a compulsory language.