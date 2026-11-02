Tamil Nadu to set up 26 new POCSO courts, four NDPS courts

CHENNAI: The state government on Sunday announced the setting up of 26 new special courts to expedite the trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, taking the number of exclusive Pocso courts in the state to 52. It will also establish four special courts to try cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, taking the total number of such courts to 15.

The decision was taken on the directions of CM C Joseph Vijay, in view of the growing pendency of cases, the government said in a press release.

The 26 Pocso courts will be established at a cost of Rs 46.59 crore. The proposal includes 12 new courts and 14 additional courts. At present, 22 exclusive Pocso courts are functioning in the state, while four more are in the process of becoming operational. Once the new courts are established, TN will have 52 exclusive Pocso courts across 47 police districts.

The decision came after a review of pending Pocso cases, where the CM ordered officials to establish special courts in every district and fast-track trials without delay.

TN has more than 18,500 Pocso cases pending trial, of which over 10,000 have been pending for more than a year. The decision also comes amid a rise in reported offences. The state registered 6,969 Pocso cases in 2024, compared to 4,581 in 2023, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.