Tamil Nadu’s first healthy and hygienic food street opens in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Health Minister KG Arunraj on Sunday inaugurated Tamil Nadu’s first healthy and hygienic food street on Race Course Road at Kajamalai. A total of 39 trained vendors will operate mobile food carts dishing out a delectable choice of cuisine daily at affordable price, sources said.

Speaking after inaugurating the facility, minister Arunraj said the initiative was intended to cater to people who depend on eateries for various reasons. “People expect to get hygienic and clean food at affordable prices. Considering this need, the food street has been established,” he told reporters.

The minister recalled that the state government had announced in June that the initiative would be rolled out in six districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tiruchy. The first facility was opened in Tiruchy.

As many as 39 vendors were selected in the first phase and trained in safe food preparation. They have been provided with vehicles fitted with food vending machines. Subsidised loans were also extended through the District Industries Centre, while the Food Safety Department issued licences to the vendors. A smart card facility has also been introduced, allowing customers to purchase food the outlets using a single card, Arunraj said.