Tamil Nadu's Keeladi potsherds offer clues to Sangam-age diets

MADURAI: In a significant development, pottery fragments taken from two major archaeological sites, Keeladi in TN and Gottiprolu in Andhra Pradesh, have yielded chemical evidence suggesting the consumption of cow’s milk and plant foods such as peanuts in South India between 600 BCE and 100 BCE.

According to researchers, the specific “biomarkers” that indicate the presence of cow’s milk have not been previously reported in south India.

“All previously reported biomolecular data are geographically restricted to Northern India and are primarily associated with the Indus Valley Civilisation. To our knowledge, the present study provides the first direct chemical evidence that we have successfully extracted in prehistoric South India,” the authors highlighted.

The study was published in npj Heritage Science, a Nature Portfolio journal, on October 29. Authored by seven researchers, it is the outcome of at least four years of work.