CM Vijay prioritising poll-related seats to distribute welfare schemes: AIADMK chief EPS

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday flayed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, saying he prioritised only the Assembly constituencies likely to face bypolls to distribute welfare schemes rather than addressing issues across all constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

He claimed that the state's economic growth stagnated at 3 per cent due to administrative failure and mismanagement, which in turn hindered the government's welfare initiatives.

Stating that a sharp rise in the cost of essential commodities, including rice, sugar, pulses, oil, and groceries, over the past six months was imposing hardship on the people, the AIADMK general secretary told reporters here that the government has failed to control the prices of commodities or address public grievances.

He accused the administration of being inefficient and wasting time on irrelevant issues instead of governing effectively.

"The state government is incompetent and inefficient. It is wasting time on unnecessary issues instead of fixing administrative failures," the former chief minister claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)