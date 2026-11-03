Cracker sale at discounted rates rolled out at cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj on Monday launched the sale of firecrackers through cooperative societies across the state. Marking the launch, he inaugurated the sale of firecrackers at discounted prices on the Arakkonam Agricultural Producers Cooperative Marketing Society premises.

An official statement said the Tamil Nadu Consumer Cooperative Federation has procured various varieties of firecrackers worth of Rs 16 crore through an online market procurement process from nine authorised firecracker manufacturers.

The crackers have been procured at prices significantly lower than the prevailing market rates to benefit economically weaker sections and middle-income families, added the statement.

The manufacturers have directly supplied the firecrackers to cooperative wholesale stores, and other places. While firecrackers worth Rs 11.36 crore were procured in 2025, the procurement has been increased to around Rs 16 crore this year, added the statement.

Up to 20% bonus for 44.5K cooperative staff

CM Joseph Vijay on Monday ordered the disbursement of the bonus and ex gratia up to 20% for employees working in cooperative institutions across the state for the year 2025-26.

A total of 44,573 employees working in cooperative institutions across TN will benefit from the announcement, with the government allocating a total of Rs 49.69 crore towards the payment.

According to the announcement, employees of cooperative institutions covered under the bonus Act will receive a bonus of up to 20%, depending on the surplus available with their respective institutions.

Employees of profitable cooperative institutions that are not covered under the Bonus Act but operate with a limited workforce will also receive a bonus and ex gratia payment of up to 20%.