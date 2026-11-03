DA case: ED summons ex-minister C Vijayabaskar, wife again

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a second round of summons to former health minister and TVK Pudukkottai district organisational secretary C Vijayabaskar and his wife V Ramya for questioning in connection with an alleged Rs 35.79-crore disproportionate assets case.

One of them has been asked to appear before the agency’s Chennai zonal office on Friday, while the other has been summoned for questioning next week, ED sources said.

The summons are part of the agency’s money laundering probe into assets Vijayabaskar allegedly accumulated during his tenure as the minister of the health and family welfare department in the AIADMK government between 2016 and 2021. ED sources said that the statements of both Vijayabaskar and Ramya were recorded when they appeared for questioning following the first round of summons in 2024.

In 2021, the central agency registered an ECIR following a case filed by the DVAC. The ED conducted searches at Vijayabaskar’s residence at Illuppur in Pudukkottai district on March 21, 2024.

In its charge sheet filed in May 2023, the DVAC pegged the alleged disproportionate assets at Rs 35.79 crore.