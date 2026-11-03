DMK slams TVK over Delhi rally miss, ‘loyalty to fascist forces’

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Monday criticised the ruling TVK over the latter’s absence from the INDIA bloc’s New Delhi rally against alleged ‘vote theft’ and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, questioning the party’s perceived silence on issues raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Raja, in a social media post, accused the Vijay-led party of displaying loyalty towards “fascist forces” and took a dig at the Congress for its association with the TVK.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru in his concluding lines, Raja asked whether the Congress, which frequently claims ownership of secularism, had abandoned its self-respect.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned whether TVK was genuinely part of the INDIA bloc, pointing out that the party had not participated in the alliance meetings or protests at the national level.

The DMK spokesperson claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s image had weakened after he entered into an opportunistic understanding with the TVK for ministerial positions. “Yet Congress leaders claim that TVK and Vijay are with them. What has he done for them? Nothing,” he said.