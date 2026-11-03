Panel formed under former DGP to review jail security in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has constituted a high-level committee headed by retired DGP J K Tripathi to review security arrangements in prisons across Tamil Nadu and recommend measures to prevent escape of prisoners. Tripathi had served as ADGP (Prisons) before serving as DGP from 2019 to 2021.

The move follows the escape of 17 prisoners in Theni last week.

The panel will also comprise Additional DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) K Shankar and retired deputy inspector general of prisons S Rajendran.

The committee will assess existing security infrastructure, review standard operating procedures (SOPs), identify technological gaps, and examine whether prisons have adequate security personnel, taking into account their workload.

It will also study best practices adopted in prisons elsewhere in India and abroad. The CM has instructed the department to strengthen prison security on a war footing and warned of stringent action against officials found negligent.

Speaking to TNIE, ADGP K Shankar said the department had not received any specific deadline for submitting the report.