Panel formed under former DGP to review jail security in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has constituted a high-level committee headed by retired DGP J K Tripathi to review security arrangements in prisons across Tamil Nadu and recommend measures to prevent escape of prisoners. Tripathi had served as ADGP (Prisons) before serving as DGP from 2019 to 2021.
The move follows the escape of 17 prisoners in Theni last week.
The panel will also comprise Additional DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) K Shankar and retired deputy inspector general of prisons S Rajendran.
The committee will assess existing security infrastructure, review standard operating procedures (SOPs), identify technological gaps, and examine whether prisons have adequate security personnel, taking into account their workload.
It will also study best practices adopted in prisons elsewhere in India and abroad. The CM has instructed the department to strengthen prison security on a war footing and warned of stringent action against officials found negligent.
Speaking to TNIE, ADGP K Shankar said the department had not received any specific deadline for submitting the report.
Will proceed as per committee mandate: ADGP Shankar
“We will proceed as per the committee’s mandate,” he said. Sources said the Madras High Court had earlier constituted a committee to examine prison related issues and recommend reforms, but the new committee’s mandate will be different.
Retired Prisons DGP R Natarajan told TNIE that the committee should examine the circumstances that led to the escape and identify gaps in implementation.
“TN has one of the best prison systems in the country, with established security SOPs already in place. The key question is whether there are shortcomings in their execution and implementation. The committee should identify these gaps and suggest corrective measures,” he said.
Retired chief head warden S Karunamoorthi said inquiry committees should include frontline prison personnel to ensure ground level issues are considered.
IOCL to operate 11 freedom filling stations
The TN prison department has permitted Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to temporarily operate 11 Freedom Filling Stations across the state under the Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) model.
The move follows IOCL’s decision to temporarily close the outlets after prisoners escaped recently. IOCL proposed taking over operations to avoid public inconvenience and protect the outlets’ brand image.
The outlets will be handed back when the department resumes operations or as directed by the competent authority.