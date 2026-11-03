Rs 5-crore bribe remark: DMK seeks FIR against minister A Rajmohan

CHENNAI: A casual recounting of an alleged bribery offer for a government post has landed School Education Minister A Rajmohan in trouble, with DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthaman lodging a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seeking registration of an FIR against the minister and others involved.

The remark also drew political criticism and a demand for action from the CPM and the AMMK.

Addressing a Tamil Nadu Formation Day function organised by the government on Sunday, Rajmohan claimed that an individual had offered him Rs 5 crore for the post of president of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram.

He said the offer was conveyed through A Loyola Mani, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. The minister claimed he laughed off the offer, remarking that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would not appoint an unsuitable person even for Rs 500 crore. The post was subsequently given to Pushpavanam Kuppusamy on October 5, 2026.

In his complaint dated November 2, handed over to the DVAC by party representatives, Paranthaman alleged that Rajmohan and Mani failed to report the offer to the DVAC or any other law enforcement agency, and withheld the identity of the offeror.