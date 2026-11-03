Seven goods wagons roll 6 km without engine before derailing at Jolarpettai

TIRUPATTUR: Seven wagons of a goods train that detached from the rake at Jolarpettai in Tirupattur district on Sunday evening travelled nearly 6 km along the Jolarpettai-Bengaluru section before derailing at a set of track switch points on the outskirts of Jolarpettai.

The incident occurred while the rake was being shunted from the loop line to the main line at the Jolarpettai goods yard. Seven express trains bound for Chennai and Salem from Bengaluru were briefly delayed due to the incident.

The wagons began rolling following the push from a locomotive at the opposite end and were aided by the gradient of the track. However, railway officials disputed the claim that the wagons travelled nearly 6 km without a locomotive, maintaining that they moved only 300 to 400 metres before derailing.

No major untoward incident occurred as the wagons were moving along the track meant for operation of trains from Jolarpettai towards Bengaluru, which doesn’t see much traffic at that hour. On Monday, Southern Railway general manager U Subba Rao inspected the site and ordered an inquiry.

Sources said the incident occurred around 7.15 pm on Sunday, when the seven wagons, part of a 29-wagon rake, got detached when the train was being pushed by a locomotive from the opposite end, due to improper coupling between the seventh and eighth wagons.

Following the impact and aided by the gradient on the Jolarpettai-Bengaluru section, the detached wagons began rolling along the track without a locomotive before derailing at Thamalerimuthur, about 6 km away.