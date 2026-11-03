Tamil Nadu Govt schools told not to collect question paper fee from students after HC order

CHENNAI: Government and government-aided high and higher secondary schools in TN have been directed not to collect question paper fees or any other unauthorised charges from students of Classes 6 to 12, following an interim injunction issued by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

In a circular, the Director of School Education has instructed all chief educational officers to communicate the court’s order to school headmasters and ensure strict compliance.

The issue came to light after teachers raised concerns over schools collecting money from students to meet the cost of printing examination question papers. Teachers also submitted representations to School Education Minister A Rajmohan, seeking an end to the practice.

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association, citing information obtained under the Right to Information Act, said schools in several districts had collected substantial amounts under this head during 2025-26. The collections stood at Rs 1.27 crore in Namakkal, Rs 1.36 crore in Kanniyakumari and Rs 1.30 crore in Pudukkottai.

Subsequently, members of the association approached the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, challenging the collection of such fees. On October 23, the court passed an interim order restraining schools from collecting the charges.