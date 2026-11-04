25-year infra plan for cities: Tamil Nadu government invites consultants

CHENNAI: The state government has invited consultants to prepare 25-year city infrastructure development plans (CIDPs) for several urban local bodies, to identify infrastructure gaps, assess future civic needs, and draw up a phased investment roadmap.

Under the World Bank-funded Tamil Nadu Climate Resilient Urban Development Project, Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) has issued requests for proposals in five packages.

The project will cover urban local bodies, including the municipal corporations of Chennai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Sivakasi, Avadi, Tambaram, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, and Hosur, and the Udhagamandalam special grade municipality.

The exercise is part of the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM) 2026-2031.

The plans will act as the basis for planning, prioritising, financing and implementing infrastructure projects. Consultants will assess the coverage, capacity, condition and performance of civic services, and verify records through field inspections, GIS mapping, and seeking input from stakeholders.

The assessment will cover water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, waste management, roads and non-motorised transport, waterbodies, parks, public health, schools, markets, community halls, and digital municipal services. Consultants will also assess climate risks and identify disaster-prone locations.

The financial assessment will examine performance of local bodies over five years and ways to raise income. Population and service-demand projections will be prepared for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years. The plans will include a rolling five-year capital investment plan, with projects phased into immediate, short-, medium-, and long-term interventions.