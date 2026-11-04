5,000-year-old Neolithic rock paintings discovered in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: Rock paintings believed to be around 5,000 years old and belonging to the Neolithic period, possibly depicting a prehistoric hunting scene involving a human figure and deer, have been discovered at a hillock at Seedevi village in Ulundurpet taluk of Kallakurichi district.
A team comprising V Vijayrangam, associate professor in the Department of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, research scholar C Immanuel from the same college and archaeological enthusiast A Kulanthairaj of Eraiyur conducted a field survey in the village on Monday. During the survey, they found red-ochre paintings on a rock formation at a hillock locally known as ‘Saavadikkal’.
Explaining the discovery, Vijayrangam said two large rocks stood vertically at the site. “A large deer with long, branched antlers has been depicted in red ochre at the centre of one of the rocks. Opposite the deer is a human figure, shown standing with one leg on the ground and the other raised, holding what appears to be a weapon,” he said.
The scene appeared to depict a hunting activity of prehistoric humans, he said. The human figure had been outlined in dark red and filled with a lighter shade of red. “A smaller deer has also been depicted above and to the right of the larger deer. Other figures surrounding the paintings are not clearly visible,” he added.
The researcher said the depiction helped them establish details of hunting practices during the period, including the possible use of weapons and the manner in which prehistoric humans hunted deer.
Vijayrangam and Immanuel said they estimated the paintings to be around 5,000 years old, based on their structure and style. Having studied similar rock paintings for several years, they identified the features as belonging to the Neolithic period.
However, art historian K T Gandhirajan said the paintings could be attributed to the Late Neolithic period. “It is very rare to find paintings executed with such precision. The deer has been depicted clearly, with its antlers also distinctly visible. Another deer can be seen in the background in outline form. The human figure found nearby may have been painted during a later period,” he said.
Immanuel said pottery sherds were also found scattered at various locations around the hillock. The fragments were black-and-red and black in colour. Such archaeological evidence had been found in this area for the first time, he added. The findings indicated that human habitation had existed in the area several thousand years ago, Immanuel said.
With this discovery, the number of sites with rock paintings in the Kallakurichi district has risen to three. Similar paintings were found earlier at sites in the Kalvarayan Hills and Padiyandhal in the district.