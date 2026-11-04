5,000-year-old Neolithic rock paintings discovered in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: Rock paintings believed to be around 5,000 years old and belonging to the Neolithic period, possibly depicting a prehistoric hunting scene involving a human figure and deer, have been discovered at a hillock at Seedevi village in Ulundurpet taluk of Kallakurichi district.

A team comprising V Vijayrangam, associate professor in the Department of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, research scholar C Immanuel from the same college and archaeological enthusiast A Kulanthairaj of Eraiyur conducted a field survey in the village on Monday. During the survey, they found red-ochre paintings on a rock formation at a hillock locally known as ‘Saavadikkal’.

Explaining the discovery, Vijayrangam said two large rocks stood vertically at the site. “A large deer with long, branched antlers has been depicted in red ochre at the centre of one of the rocks. Opposite the deer is a human figure, shown standing with one leg on the ground and the other raised, holding what appears to be a weapon,” he said.

The scene appeared to depict a hunting activity of prehistoric humans, he said. The human figure had been outlined in dark red and filled with a lighter shade of red. “A smaller deer has also been depicted above and to the right of the larger deer. Other figures surrounding the paintings are not clearly visible,” he added.