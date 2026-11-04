CCMC to test drinking water samples following complaints over discolouration

COIMBATORE: Following complaints from residents over the supply of yellowish drinking water in several parts of the city, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja has instructed officials to collect water samples from three different locations and send them to laboratories for testing.

The move comes amid growing concerns among residents over the quality of drinking water supplied to their homes over the past week. Several localities have reported receiving water with a yellowish tinge, prompting questions about whether the water is being adequately treated before distribution.

According to officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, the discolouration is primarily due to increased turbidity caused by heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Pillur Dam in the Nilgiris district over the past few weeks.

While residents supplied under Pillur Scheme II have reportedly continued to receive clear water, discolouration has been noticed in areas covered by Pillur Scheme III and the Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli-Veerakeralam (KVV) water supply scheme.

The issue has also triggered concern among residents in the North Zone, with a few of them submitting a petition to the CCMC mayor and commissioner on Tuesday, urging the civic body to take immediate steps to ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water.

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja said the change in water colour was due to turbidity and not contamination.