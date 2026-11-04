‘Close all abandoned borewells, quarries in Thoothukudi within 6 weeks’: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to close all abandoned borewells and quarry pits situated across Thoothukudi district within six weeks.

A bench of justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan passed the order while disposing of a PIL filed by SMA Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi, seeking the above relief. The matter has been posted after six weeks for reporting compliance.

The litigant alleged that several unused wells, borewells and quarry pits are left open, especially along public roads, posing a serious threat to the safety of the general public. Cattle and other animals also face the risk of falling into such wells and pits, he added.

On May 17, 2025, a car travelling from Coimbatore towards Tiruchendur fell into an open well on the side of Meerankulam-Chinthamani Road in Thoothukudi, resulting in the death of five persons, including an infant, due to drowning, the litigant claimed.

He further cited a Supreme Court order dated August 6, 2010, providing measures to prevent such fatal accidents due to abandoned borewells and the directions issued by the TN chief secretary to all district collectors in 2023, to identify and secure abandoned wells, borewells and quarry pits.

Though he sent a representation to the authorities to conduct a comprehensive field survey across Thoothukudi and implement the above measures, no effective action has been taken, he added.