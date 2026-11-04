CM Vijay reiterates Tamil Nadu’s demand for SC bench in Chennai in letter to PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a Supreme Court bench in Chennai, reviving Tamil Nadu’s long-pending demand to improve access to justice for people in southern states.

In his letter, CM Vijay said the demand was first raised by Tamil Nadu in 1980, considering the difficulties faced by litigants from southern states who have to travel to New Delhi to seek justice from the apex court. He pointed out that Article 130 of the Constitution permits the Supreme Court to sit in places other than Delhi with the approval of the President, and Chennai would be an appropriate location for a regional bench, as it is an important centre in South India.

The Chief Minister recalled that the Supreme Court's Full Court, at a meeting on August 7, 2007, had found no justification for changing its earlier resolutions against setting up regional benches, despite Tamil Nadu's assurance that it would provide the required infrastructure and residential facilities for judges.

He argued that the distance and cost involved in travelling to New Delhi had made access to remedies under Article 32 of the Constitution difficult for citizens, particularly those from southern states and economically weaker sections.

Vijay also referred to a case of a five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in a 2016 case, V. Vasanthakumar vs. H. C. Bhatia and others, and cited recommendations made by Parliamentary Standing Committees in 2004, 2006, 2008, and 2021, as well as Law Commission reports supporting permanent regional Benches.

He said a bench in Chennai would strengthen the federal character of the country without affecting judicial independence, as administrative control would continue to remain with the Chief Justice of India.