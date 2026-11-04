G.O. issued for transferring poramboke land to Sankaraperi TNHB after 30 years

THOOTHUKUDI: In a big relief to the residents of the Sankaraperi Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) in Thoothukudi, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has issued a Government Order transferring the ‘government poramboke dumpyard’ land to TNHB for residential purpose.

The residents living in the TNHB settlement for the past 30 years had no land patta due to the issue.

According to the G.O. dated October 21, 2026, the land belonging to survey numbers 101, 102, 103, 104, and 105/2 of Sankaraperi Panchayat, classified as “government porambokku dumpyard and Thiruvalluvar Panimanai”, has been transferred to TNHB. Of the 35.46 acres available in the 101, 102, 103, 104, 105/2 survey numbers, the revenue department transferred 29.47 acres to the TNHB based on the field inspection report by the District Revenue Officer and a resolution passed by the Thoothukudi Municipality dated February 21, 1991.

Following petitions to Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi in 2025, the district administration gathered the records and submitted a proposal to the state government in August 2025. Sources said the TNHB acquired the land in 1987 from Sankaraperi Panchayat and allotted 1,055 housing plots in 1992. However, the land classification was not properly alienated, thus inconveniencing the public for the past 30 years.

The residents could not avail home loans and other services due to lack of land patta. “It will be a relief for the residents who were running from pillar to post to obtain patta for the past three decades. The housing board will take steps to obtain patta for the residents,” said Praveen of DMK, who worked for the transfer of the land classification.