Lack of road claims teen’s life in Alleri hills

VELLORE: The lack of roads has claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl in Alleri hills on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Divya D, was being shifted to her home in Maruthavallimedu hamlet from a hospital where she underwent treatment for a heart ailment. She had to be allegedly taken off a breathing tube in order to be taken out of the ambulance and carried in a doli.

Divya had undergone surgery at a government hospital in Chennai a few days ago. After her condition deteriorated, she was taken to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai. Her family was bringing her back home when the ambulance got stranded at Kalangamedu due to the lack of a proper road.

Maruthavallimedu is home to around 60 Malayali tribal families. The residents of the hill hamlet have to travel to Anaicut (around 8 km) via the rugged terrain to access essential services and meet their daily needs, including, ration supplies. They have to trek 6 kms downhill to PDS shop in Athiyur.

In August, Rural Development Minister N Anand had announced that `21 crores was being allocated for constructing a road in Alleri Hills. However, it brought little cheer to the people of Maruthavallimedu as the proposed 7-km road connected Alleri foothills with Nellimarathukollai via Palamarathukollai and did not cross via Maruthavallimedu.

Eeswaran, Project Director, DRDA Vellore said that a road via Maruthavallimedu is also under consideration.

“The survey for a road was completed recently. Soon, a report based on the survey will be submitted to the government for approval, following which the tender will be issued,” he said. He added that the department was fast tracking the process.

Speaking to TNIE, Anaicut MLA D Velazhagan said that he is pushing for a road via Maruthavallimedu hamlet. “Since the area falls under reserve forest category, we have not obtained the Forest Department’s permission for the project. However, we have been trying to convince the District Forest Officer and collector to approve this road project.”