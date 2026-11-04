Man gets three life terms for murdering wife in 2023 in Tamil Nadu

KARUR: The Mahila court in Karur on Tuesday awarded three life sentences to Sivakumar(33), a native of Periya Kulathupalayam near Vengamedu, for murdering his wife S Palaniyammal (30) in 2023. Sources said the couple fought frequently over dowry and Sivakumar decided to kill his wife.

He borrowed a car on November 9 and, on the pretext of visiting relatives, drove Palaniyammal to a secluded area on Aravakurichi Road. He stopped the car, attacked her on the head with a wooden log and strangled her to death.

Sivakumar then dumped the body amid bushes, set it on fire and fled the place. Based on a complaint lodged by the VAO that a half-burnt body was found amid bushes, the Aravakurichi police recovered the body and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar lodged a complaint with the Karur police that his wife had been missing since November 9. Following investigation, police cracked the case and arrested Sivakumar.