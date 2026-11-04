Poor infrastructure at leprosy centre puts patients from four districts in limbo in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Inadequate seating, deteriorating infrastructure and unhygienic surroundings are making it increasingly difficult for leprosy patients to access treatment at the Deputy Director of Medical Services (Leprosy) office near the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchy. The appalling condition of the nearly 100-year-old building has purportedly prompted several patients to stop visiting the facility regularly, raising concerns over access to essential medical services.

The centre caters to patients from Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karur districts, and remains an important point for consultations, diagnosis, treatment and distribution of medicines. However, sources said several patients had gradually stopped visiting the facility regularly, as there was not enough space for them to sit and wait for consultations. On an average, the centre now receives around 25 patients every day.

Many patients have instead started collecting medicines through block-level facilities, where outreach volunteers and doctors ensure continuity of treatment. However, the central facility continues to be important for patients who wish to meet doctors directly, undergo examinations and seek medical advice. Sources said the opportunity to consult doctors in person also gave patients greater assurance about their treatment.

Deputy Director of Medical Services (Leprosy) A Shanthi said the department had been waiting for a new administrative building, as the existing infrastructure was inadequate to cater to patients and staff. “The existing building is very old, and we have petitioned seeking a new structure several times,” she said.