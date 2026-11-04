'Prepare distribution plan for Children’s Day cakes': School Education Department to CEOs

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has directed Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to inspect school godowns, ensure hygienic storage, and prepare school-wise transportation plans to distribute Children’s Day cakes to students and staff on November 13, as November 14 falls on a holiday (Saturday).

The department has instructed CEOs to coordinate with the TNCSC to ensure that cake packets reach schools at least a day before the distribution.

The type and quantity of cakes will vary across regions. Schools in six districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Salem and Madurai, will receive two 25 g mini swiss roll packets per student. Schools in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal and Karur will receive two 21.6 g packets. Students in other districts will get one 45g packet.

CEOs were directed to maintain a 1% buffer stock to meet any additional requirements. The cakes were procured through TNCSC for Rs 9.27 crore to distribute it to 61.84 lakh students, teachers and non-teaching staff of government and government-aided schools.