R Murugan, who authored 'Viswaroopam', dies in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil writer R Murugan (74) died in Chennai due to ill health on Tuesday. He had been contributing to Tamil literature for over 40 years, writing both fiction and non-fiction. His works spanned novels, short stories, essays and plays.

His four novels - Arasur Vamsam, Viswaroopam, Achutham Kesavam and Vaazhndhu Pothire - formed a significant part of his literary output. His historical novel Milagu also attracted wide readership. He won acclaim for his autobiographical series, Duplex Street, published in Dinamani and also wrote dialogues for the films Unnai Pol Oruvan and Billa 2.

Murugan received several awards, including the Katha Award, Bharathiar University Award and the 2024 Vishnupuram Award. DMK president MK Stalin and actor Kamal Haasan condoled his demise. Kamal recalled his long association with Murugan.

“One of the dialogues in Unnai Pol Oruvan, which Murugan and I wrote together, was: ‘Forgetfulness is a national disease.’ We were encouraged in our friendship by writer Sujatha Rangarajan. I once asked him, ‘Have you found a writer who can take over from where you leave off?’. Without the slightest hesitation, Sujatha replied, ‘Oh, R Murugan!’”