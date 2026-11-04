‘Raze 87 illegal resorts in Sathyamangalam forest’: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the government to initiate action to raze 87 illegal resorts operating in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district.

A division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and G K Muthukumaar passed the orders recently while hearing a petition filed by environmental activist Dr R Karpagam in this regard.

The bench noted the Erode collector’s status report, which mentioned that none of the 87 resort establishments had obtained planning permission or building approval from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). Further, there is no record to show that permission from the Hill Area Conservation Authority was obtained for conversion of land use from residential to commercial activities, the bench said.

“We are of the view that action has to be taken to immediately close down all the illegal buildings. Further action has to be taken for the demolition of those buildings as well,” it ordered.

The bench rapped certain resorts for filing petitions challenging the closure orders by suppressing the fact that the main matter was still pending with this bench and obtaining interim orders without clean hands. It ordered the registry to tag all these petitions and place them before the Chief Justice for necessary orders.

Referring to the submission of the petitioner’s counsel, S P Chokkalingam, that some of the closed resorts had re-opened in violation of the orders, the bench directed the authorities concerned to seal such establishments and initiate action to demolish the structures.