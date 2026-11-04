Rotten onions force TN government to cancel 400-tonne order placed with central agency

CHENNAI: The state cooperation department has cancelled its order for procuring 400 MT of onions from a central agency after finding that more than 30% of the consignment, meant for sale at `35/kg through fair price shops, was rotten and failed to meet the prescribed quality standards. The onions were meant for sale through ration shops as part of the government’s efforts to curb soaring prices.

The 400 MT consignment arrived at the Korukkupet goods yard on October 31. After being unloaded from the goods train, the onions remained on trucks for two days as the cooperation department and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) were locked in a dispute over the consignment.While the state government refused to accept the onions on quality grounds, NAFED insisted that the department take the delivery. After the TN department stood firm, NAFED diverted the consignment to private wholesale dealers for sale.

Official sources told TNIE that since the launch of onion sales on September 1, a total of 2,380.32 MT of onions had been procured from central agencies. “The procurement was carried out in three phases, and around 92% to 95% of the onions have been distributed. In the third phase, the department began receiving complaints about onions getting spoiled at fair price shops and warehouses from the third week of October. Out of 700.19 MT onions procured, 646.14 MT was sold,” an official said.