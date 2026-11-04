Rs one lakh for burial: Madras HC directs GCC to take over Mogappair cemetery

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take over a burial ground being used by Christians at Mogappair following allegations of family members being fleeced for burying their dead.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the orders recently on a petition filed by S Michael Pandian of Golden George Nagar.

The burial ground spread over 66 acres has been used by Christians for about 40 years and the maintenance was entrusted with A Devaneedhi. He, however, had been fleecing family members of the dead by collecting Rs 40,000 initially and later Rs 1 lakh for permitting burial, the petitioner alleged.

Even after certain directions, the man allegedly continued to forcibly collect money, and the court ordered the authorities concerned for strict action against him. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR against Devaneedhi.

Taking into account the facts and circumstances, the bench ordered the GCC to take over the burial ground and take action for necessary corrections and mutation in the revenue department records for getting the burial ground transferred in its favour.

It also said no one is entitled to collect any charges for burying the dead and that the civic body can take action if anyone does otherwise.