Salem Airport's shrinking connectivity raises concern

SALEM: Salem airport, which once connected the city to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai, is now left with just two daily flights, both operating to Chennai, after services to the other three destinations were discontinued. With the loss of regional connectivity affecting business and passenger movement, industry representatives have urged the state government to expedite land acquisition and airport expansion to attract more airlines and restore services.

Salem was the first airport in Tamil Nadu to operate a flight under the Centre's UDAN regional connectivity scheme, with the Salem-Chennai service launched in 2018. Connectivity expanded in 2023, when Alliance Air and IndiGo introduced services linking Salem with Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi. However, following the completion of the three-year subsidy support period for these routes under UDAN, the services were discontinued.

IndiGo now operates two flights in each direction daily between Salem and Chennai. Earlier, the airport handled four flights a day, with up to five services on weekends. Industry representatives said the airport had recorded a passenger load factor of more than 70% over the past three years, indicating demand for its services.

Senthil Kumar Natesan, co-convenor of the MSME Panel of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu, said airport expansion was essential to ensure sustainable operations and restore connectivity. Though the previous government had issued an order for land acquisition, the process was yet to begin, he said.

"The only way to ensure sustainable operations at Salem airport is to expand its infrastructure. Land acquisition must be expedited so that the runway can be extended and the terminal building expanded. Without these improvements, it will be difficult to attract more airlines," he said.