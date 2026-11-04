Six shows allowed for new Tamil films in first week

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday raised the number of daily screenings for new Tamil films from five to six during the first week of their release, and on public holidays, weekends and local festival days.

The government has also permitted the screening of shows between 6 am and 2.30 am the following day, according to an official press note.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has directed that the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, be amended to give effect to the decision, the note adds.

The decision was made following representations from Tamil Film Active Producers Association, Tamil Film Producers Council and Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, seeking permission for movie theatres to screen newly released Tamil films up to six times a day for a week from their release. Earlier, the TVK government had permitted up to five daily screenings of Tamil films in the first week of their release.