Veeramani slams Duraimurugan over Vedic chants at family wedding

CHENNAI: Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani on Tuesday criticised DMK general secretary and senior leader Duraimurugan over his granddaughter’s wedding being conducted with Sanskrit Vedic chants and in accordance with Brahminical rituals, questioning the party’s contradictory stand on its core principles of rationalism and self-respect. The veteran leader said he was deeply pained and embarrassed by the development.

In a statement, Veeramani said the wedding of Senthamarai, granddaughter of Duraimurugan, was held on November 1. Pointing out that Duraimurugan had been associated with the DMK for over 45 years and held the party’s second-most important organisational position, he said the incident had caused embarrassment to both the leader and the organisation. Personal choices should not undermine the ideological commitments of a movement, he said.

Veeramani said the DMK, founded on the principles of rationalism, could not afford to deviate from the ideals. He also questioned why the DMK leadership and Dravidian icons were featured on the wedding invitation when the marriage was conducted through traditional priest-led rituals with Sanskrit Vedic chants. He urged Stalin to take note of the issue and ensure that such instances do not recur within the party.