Wet Deepavali on cards for southern Tamil Nadu, delta & ghat districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is likely to see widespread rainfall during the Deepavali weekend, with heavy rain forecast in isolated places across the southern districts, Cauvery delta and Western Ghats during November 6-8. The rainfall is expected to be part of the normal northeast monsoon activity under the influence of an easterly wave.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), heavy rain is likely in Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Madurai districts on November 6. On November 7, the heavy rainfall warning will continue for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts.

On November 8 – Deepavali day – heavy rain is forecast in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul, besides Puducherry and Karaikal. Moderate rain is likely over the remaining parts of TN.

The forecast comes as severe cyclonic storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on Tuesday. The system is expected to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by noon and a deep depression by midnight.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely at isolated places across TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal until November 7.

On Tuesday, Cuddalore ARG recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 88.4 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

In Chennai, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely for the next two days. Maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 and 33 degree Celsius.