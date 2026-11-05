19-year-old among two killed in accidents near Kelambakkam and Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A college student and a private firm employee were killed in two separate road accidents near Kelambakkam and Poonamallee.

Evangelin (19), a second-year BCA student, was crossing the road near Kelambakkam around 1 pm on Wednesday when a tourist van hit her. She died on the spot. The Kelambakkam traffic police sent her body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered and the police are searching for the van driver.

In the second incident, Vikram (22), a resident of Moovendhar Nagar in Thiruninravur near Avadi, was riding his motorcycle to work on Tuesday morning when a private bus rammed the two-wheeler from behind near the Parivakkam signal on the Poonamallee-Bengaluru National Highway. He fell on to the road and came under the bus’s rear wheels, dying on the spot.

The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing police recovered his body and sent it to a private hospital in Porur for postmortem. The bus driver, Murugan (39), has been arrested.