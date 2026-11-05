60K brides to receive gold and silk sarees under Annan Seer Scheme

CHENNAI: The state government has allocated Rs 812 crore to distribute eight-gram gold coins and quality silk sarees to 60,000 brides under the Annan Seer Scheme during 2026-27, marking the resumption of gold coin distribution under the revised marriage assistance programme.

According to tender documents issued by the social welfare and women empowerment department, Rs 1.35 lakh has been earmarked for each beneficiary towards the purchase of a gold coin and a silk saree.

The gold coins must be of 916 purity and comply with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmarking requirements. The state emblem must be embossed on one side, while the reverse should carry details of the coin’s purity, weight and hallmarking.

The silk sarees must be made of 100% pure mulberry silk yarn, with a silk content of 380 grams. Half-fine zari yarn, made of 100% polyester, must be used only for the border, pallu and butta work.

Each saree should measure 6.2 metres, including the blouse material, and weigh 430 grams, comprising 380 grams of silk and 50 grams of half-fine zari. Both sides must have zari borders measuring 1.5 cm in width, the tender documents stated.