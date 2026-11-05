60K brides to receive gold and silk sarees under Annan Seer Scheme

CHENNAI: The state government has allocated Rs 812 crore to distribute eight-gram gold coins and quality silk sarees to 60,000 brides under the Annan Seer Scheme during 2026-27, marking the resumption of gold coin distribution under the revised marriage assistance programme.
According to tender documents issued by the social welfare and women empowerment department, Rs 1.35 lakh has been earmarked for each beneficiary towards the purchase of a gold coin and a silk saree.
The gold coins must be of 916 purity and comply with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmarking requirements. The state emblem must be embossed on one side, while the reverse should carry details of the coin’s purity, weight and hallmarking.
The silk sarees must be made of 100% pure mulberry silk yarn, with a silk content of 380 grams. Half-fine zari yarn, made of 100% polyester, must be used only for the border, pallu and butta work.
Each saree should measure 6.2 metres, including the blouse material, and weigh 430 grams, comprising 380 grams of silk and 50 grams of half-fine zari. Both sides must have zari borders measuring 1.5 cm in width, the tender documents stated.
To qualify, the bride’s family must have an annual income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh. The benefit will be available to eligible brides who belong to TN and get married in the state.
The Annan Seer Scheme is a revised version of the AIADMK-era Thalikku Thangam scheme, which provided eight grams of gold and financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to eligible brides.
The scheme faced disruptions between 2016 and 2019 under the AIADMK government. Processing of applications was also delayed in 2020 due to a growing backlog, before the scheme was temporarily suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown.
After coming to power in 2021, the DMK government cleared applications pending from the AIADMK regime but stopped accepting fresh applications. It subsequently introduced the Pudhumai Pen Scheme in September 2022, providing a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to girl students who had studied in government and government-aided schools to support their higher education.