9,086 special buses from Chennai to ease Deepavali travel rush

CHENNAI: The state transport department will operate 15,659 buses, including 9,086 special services, from Chennai between November 5 and 7 to take passengers to their native places for Deepavali, which falls on November 8. The remaining 6,573 will be regular services.

To manage the return rush, 11,197 buses, including 6,815 special services, will be operated from various parts of the state to Chennai on November 9 and 10.

Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban announced the arrangements after a review meeting held in Chennai on Wednesday.

The services will operate from five bus terminals and temporary facilities in the city, based on destination.

Buses bound for Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Tiruchy, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Sengottai, Tirunelveli, Salem and Coimbatore will operate from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam.

A temporary terminus set up on the open space near the CMDA climate park at Kilambakkam will handle services to Vandavasi, Polur and Tiruvannamalai.

The temporary terminus at Maraimalai Nagar will handle buses bound for Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam, while buses to destinations along the East Coast Road (ECR) and to Kancheepuram, Vellore, Bengaluru and Tiruttani will operate from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Terminus in Koyambedu.

The Madhavaram New Bus Terminus will handle buses bound for Andhra Pradesh via Ponneri and Uthukottai, besides regular services to Tiruchy, Salem, Kumbakonam and Tiruvannamalai.