Allies with Vijay, no threat to TVK govt says Thirumavalavan

MADURAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said there was no possibility of the TVK government falling, asserting that alliance partners, including the Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML, would not withdraw their support.

Speaking to reporters, he said the alliance partners had already assured the TVK of their continued support. “I do not know how an attempt to topple the government could be made when the supporting parties have made it clear that they will not withdraw their support,” he said.

Reacting to Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar’s allegation that attempts were being made to lure TVK MLAs with offers of up to Rs 70 crore, Thirumavalavan said he did not believe such attempts would succeed. “I believe TVK MLAs are not so weak as to be lured by such huge offers,” he said.

Responding to complaints raised by sanitation workers in several parts of the state that the quality of food provided to them was unfit for consumption, the VCK said the state government should ensure good quality food is provided.

Further, he suggested that the union government suspend collection of toll charges in order to ensure hassle free travel during the Deepavali festival. On the impact of Vettri Payanam scheme, he, said the government should also address concerns raised by auto drivers and private bus operators over declining passenger numbers and income.