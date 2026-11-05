BJP drops complaint, court acquits K Ponmudy in 2025 hate speech case

CHENNAI: A special court for MP/MLA cases has acquitted senior DMK leader and former minister K Ponmudy of all the charges of hate speech targeting Shaivites, Vaishnavites and women levelled against him following the withdrawal of the complaint that was filed by BJP councillor Uma Anandan.

“As the complainant has withdrawn the complaint, the charges against the accused for the offence under Sections 196 (1) (a), 299 and 302 of the BNS are not proved by the prosecution beyond all reasonable doubts,” the special court judge, C Sundarapandian, said in a recent order. “Hence, for the above said reasons, the accused is not found guilty of the offences and he is acquitted from the above said charges under section 271 (i) of the BNSS,” he added.

Ponmudy made the controversial speech at an indoor meeting on April 6, 2025, triggering widespread condemnation. Subsequently, he quit his post as minister.

Uma filed the private complaint on August 25, 2025, alleging Ponmudy’s offensive speech amounted to promoting hate and ill-will between the Hindus and atheist groups as he had intentionally outraged, insulted and wounded Hindu sentiments. Ponmudy had countered it saying he had only recollected what was spoken 50 years ago, that too in an indoor meeting. The special court had taken cognisance of the complaint and issued summons to the former minister. On September 3, 2026, Uma filed a petition seeking to withdraw the complaint as Ponmudy had tendered an apology.