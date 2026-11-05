CM Vijay opens Rs 1K crore housing, business complexes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated 768 residential apartments and commercial complexes built by two state agencies at a combined cost of Rs 1,021 crore.

The buildings inaugurated include 643 residential apartments and commercial complexes built at a cost of Rs 1,003.97 built by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board at five locations in the city.

It includes 304 apartments for the higher-income group and a commercial complex at Arumbakkam, built for Rs 588.10 crore. Other projects are at Ashok Nagar: 216 apartments and a commercial complex at the cost of Rs 307.89 crore, Besant Nagar (16 residences and a commercial complex at the cost of Rs 23.79 crore; Padikuppam: 80 apartments at the cost of Rs 80.24 crore and Karumankulam: 24 apartments for the economically weaker section, at the cost of Rs 3.95 crore.

The complexes have facilities including parking, lifts, fire safety systems, surveillance cameras, solar panels, power generators and sewage treatment facilities.