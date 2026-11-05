Corporate lobbies & astrologers guiding Vijay’s govt, says Stalin

COIMBATORE: DMK president M K Stalin alleged that Tamil Nadu, which had secured the top position in development rankings in India during the DMK regime, has been pushed backwards within five months of the TVK government assuming office.

Addressing a gathering at a function organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam to mark the completion of Periyar Arivulagam here, Stalin alleged that several welfare schemes introduced by the DMK government have been discontinued by the current regime. “Had Periyar Arivulagam been at its initial stage, they would have attempted to shut it down as well,” he said.

Before heading to the function, Stalin launched the foundation-laying work for the construction of the DMK’s district office.

Criticising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the former CM alleged that the current government is functioning under the influence of corporate interests and astrologers rather than addressing people’s problems. He claimed that the CM had inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam on a date suggested by an astrologer.

On power shortages, he said electricity problems had surfaced within a month of the new government taking charge. He also alleged that the government was purchasing electricity at twice the normal price.

Describing the administration as one marked by “power cuts and sickle attacks”, he said that murders, drug-related activities and crimes against women and children have become major concerns. He also criticised the government on the recent escape of prisoners from jails in Theni, Coimbatore and Chennai.

Addressing Vijay as ‘Uncle Vijay’, the DMK chief accused the government of repeatedly conducting raids at the residence of former minister K N Nehru to divert public attention “from its failures”.