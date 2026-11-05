DMK, AIADMK offered Rs 15 crore to vote against TVK government, says MLA Madhar Badrudeen

MADURAI: TVK’s Madurai Central MLA Madhar Badrudeen on Wednesday said he was offered Rs 15 crore by the AIADMK and DMK to vote against the government whenever another floor test is held in the Assembly.

Badrudeen, however, did not reveal who approached him and stated that he had informed the TVK high command about it.

Addressing media persons at the airport, the MLA said, “The DMK and the AIADMK have joined hands, and are trying to topple the government through horse trading. Previously, the DMK tried it through Senthil Balaji, and now the AIADMK has joined with it.” When asked whether a police complaint was lodged, the MLA said the person behind it will come to light in a day or two.

Later in the day, Minister for Law C T R Nirmal Kumar also said that the DMK and the AIADMK had joined hands with the BJP to destabilise the TVK-led government. Speaking to reporters, he said opposition parties were making offers up to Rs 70 crore to poach TVK MLAs. Claiming that those involved in the alleged horse trading had been arrested, Kumar said that hawala money had been used and funds had been routed through Bengaluru. Investigation into the matter is under way, he added.

Further, he claimed that the DMK and the AIADMK are considering fielding a common candidate in the impending bypolls and that the plan could be abandoned only if opposition emerged from within either party.