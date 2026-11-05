DMK chief cites TNIE report, seeks probe on TN’s power deal

CHENNAI: Citing a recent TNIE report on the controversy surrounding the removal of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairman M G Rajamanickam over competing power purchase proposals, DMK president and former chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday questioned the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government’s power procurement costs and demanded a probe into the “irregularities”.

“If Keralam can procure electricity at Rs 8.645, Rs 12.50 and Rs 14.50 per unit, why is it not possible for the TVK government in TN?” Stalin asked.

Referring to the report, Stalin said that while the Tamil Nadu government, under the TVK regime, is discussing the purchase of electricity at Rs 35, Rs 37 and Rs 41.50 per unit, the Keralam government had procured power at Rs 14.50/unit and subsequently negotiated the rate down to Rs 12.50. The latter rates, too, had triggered a controversy in Keralam over whether the procurement was economical, the DMK leader added.

Stalin also highlighted the report’s revelation that a private power generator had approached the Keralam government with an offer to supply 500 MW of round-the-clock electricity at Rs 8.645 per unit, but the proposal was allegedly overlooked in favour of the Himachal Pradesh arrangement to procure at a price of Rs 14.5 per unit. The controversy had reportedly led to Rajamanickam’s removal as KSEB chairman.

Alleging that a large-scale scam could have taken place in TN’s power procurement, the DMK president demanded an investigation.