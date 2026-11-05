Focus on education; politics can wait, CM Vijay tells students

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday urged students to prioritise education and pursue their ambitions before engaging with party politics, while cautioning them against drugs, corruption and other forms of wrongdoing. He asked them to develop an individual identity, remain firm in their convictions and not allow others to discourage them from pursuing their goals.

Addressing Class 10 and 12 toppers at a students’ felicitation programme organised by his party, Vijay said he had not come to speak about politics, seek votes or prepare for the 2029 elections, but to encourage the younger generation to shape their own future.

Stating that he was attending the event not as CM but as their elder brother, Vijay said, “You may think Vijay has come to speak politics or prepare for 2029. Nothing of that sort. I have not come here to speak politics, seek votes or talk about my party. I think you do not need party politics at this stage. Study well, achieve big things, reach great heights and shape your life the way you want.”

Urging students to cultivate their individuality, Vijay said those who stood out from the crowd might face attempts to obstruct them. He also stressed the importance of mutual respect and cautioned students against falling prey to drugs, corruption and other undesirable practices. While acknowledging that enjoyment was part of life, he said they should never become slaves to wrongdoing.

Vijay further urged students to remain steadfast in their convictions, even when friends or people within their circles attempted to influence them to take the wrong path.