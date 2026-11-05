In a rare tragedy, tiger run over by train in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: A male tiger aged between four and five years was fatally knocked down by the Palakkad-Thoothukudi Palaruvi Express train near Shengottai early on Wednesday.

The forest department has registered a forest offence case and launched a probe into the circumstances that led to the animal’s death. It is believed to be the first time a tiger has been run over by a train in the state.

The incident took place on the tracks between Bhagavathipuram and Poolankudiyiruppu. “As Kerala was just a km away from the spot in the Courtallam forest range, a team will visit the neighbouring state and examine CCTV footage to check if the wild cat arrived from there,” District Forest Officer (DFO) R Rajmohan said.

According to the DFO, the forest personnel received information about the incident around 3.30 am.