In a rare tragedy, tiger run over by train in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: A male tiger aged between four and five years was fatally knocked down by the Palakkad-Thoothukudi Palaruvi Express train near Shengottai early on Wednesday.
The forest department has registered a forest offence case and launched a probe into the circumstances that led to the animal’s death. It is believed to be the first time a tiger has been run over by a train in the state.
The incident took place on the tracks between Bhagavathipuram and Poolankudiyiruppu. “As Kerala was just a km away from the spot in the Courtallam forest range, a team will visit the neighbouring state and examine CCTV footage to check if the wild cat arrived from there,” District Forest Officer (DFO) R Rajmohan said.
According to the DFO, the forest personnel received information about the incident around 3.30 am.
Forest officer seeks reduction in speed limit to 30 kmph at night
“The animal had suffered injuries to its head in the collision,” DFO Rajmohan said. An autopsy was conducted in the presence of representatives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the chief wildlife warden, in accordance with the NTCA guidelines.
Forest department veterinarians Dr Manoharan and Dr Santhakumar, along with local veterinarian Dr Sivakumar from Puliyarai, conducted the examination,” the DFO added.
“The scene and autopsy procedures were documented through photographs and videos. The tiger’s carcass was cremated at the spot in the presence of the officials and designated representatives,” the DFO added.
Railway activist R Pandiaraja who has been collecting data on train-animal collisions across the country for 10 years, that Tenkasi district had witnessed a major wildlife death of this nature for the first time.
Rajmohan said, “The particular stretch of the railway track has not witnessed any major animal deaths, including those of elephants. As far as tiger-related accidents are concerned, this is the first such incident in TN.”
Asked about the corrective measures his administration would take to prevent such accidents, he said that he had written to the Railways, seeking a reduction in the speed limit from 60 to 30 kmph at night. “I have instructed forest personnel to regularly patrol the stretchat night,” he said.