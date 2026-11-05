Madras HC directs Jain Housing to finish reconstruction of tony apartment in 30 months

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Jain Housing and Constructions Limited to complete the construction of 21-storey Jains Westminster apartments at Saligramam in Chennai within 30 months in the site where the already built residential apartments were demolished following structural defects and damages.

A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and R Rajesh Vivekanandan passed the orders recently while disposing of the 2022 petitions filed by the flat owners and the flat owners association.

The bench issued a set of directions including to the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to issue building permits under the Local Body Act within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.

“On receipt of such building permit from the Greater Chennai Corporation, the respondent builder is directed to commence the building construction and complete the proposed 21- storey residential complex within a period of 30 months from the date of grant of building permit by the GCC,” it said.

The bench directed the GCC and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to conduct periodical inspections to ensure the building constructions are made strictly in accordance with the standards and as per the building plan approval granted by the competent authorities.

By considering the circumstances, the bench said the further monitoring of the process by the committee of retired high court judges is not required.

It ordered the builder to engage experts to ensure the building is constructed in accordance with the structural design and the standards as required under law. It also directed the builder to pay monthly rents directly to the owners of the flats till completion.

The court, by taking into account the overwhelming views of the flat owners, had ordered re-development of the flats which would result in additional space.