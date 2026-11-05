Madras HC directs Nilgiris administration to demolish five more resorts in elephant corridor

NILGIRIS: The Madras High Court has directed the Nilgiris district administration to proceed with the demolition of five more resorts located in the Segur Plateau elephant corridor in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), as their owners failed to file affidavits explaining their stand before the court.

A Division Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Lingeswaran issued the direction in the third week of October while hearing a writ petition (WP No. 27356 of 2019) seeking protection of the elephant corridor in the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve (NBR).

According to a status report submitted by the district administration, of the 38 resorts sealed within the elephant corridor, four have been completely demolished and four others partially demolished.

While owners of 25 resorts have filed affidavits before the court, five have failed to do so.

Taking note of the report, the bench directed the authorities to proceed with the demolition of the five resorts in accordance with law.

With regard to the resorts whose owners have filed affidavits, officials from the Revenue and Forest departments have been directed to inspect the premises and ascertain whether the buildings are still being used for commercial activities.

The bench directed the authorities to file a status report on these aspects at the next hearing on December 18, 2026.