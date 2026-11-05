Madras HC gives nine months to complete trial in Ajithkumar custodial death case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the V additional sessions court, Madurai, to complete the trial in the case pertaining to the 2025 custodial death of B Ajithkumar, who was a guard at the Madapuram Badrakaliamman temple in Sivaganga, within nine months.

Justice P Murugan passed the order while dismissing the petitions filed by four accused challenging an order passed by the trial court on September 10 this year remanding them to judicial custody.

The petitioners claimed that the sessions judge had remanded them based on bald allegations. Moreover, directing remand over non-pendency of bail application is also contrary to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court, as they have executed a bond under Section 91 of the BNSS before the committal court, they added.

The judge, however, opined that the bond executed would not provide protection to the accused before the sessions court once a murder charge has been added. He also pointed out that once charges for a major offence are framed, the accused is required to surrender before the competent court and seek bail. The accused have failed to do so and have instead challenged the remand order, he added.

Noting that 146 witnesses, 123 documents and 49 articles were to be placed as evidence before the trial judge, Justice Murugan directed the former to dispose of the case within nine months.