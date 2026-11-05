Madras HC summons CoP after SSI found smoking near temple

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday summoned the Madurai City Police Commissioner on a PIL which alleged lack of proper action against a special sub inspector of police, who was found smoking cigarette while in uniform at a police checkpost in the vicinity of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple on October 16.

A bench of justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan gave the direction on the PIL filed by A Radhakrishnan of Salem challenging the closure of his complaint over the above incident. He also sought direction to the government to undertake preventive measures to ensure police discipline across Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan stated in his petition that he witnessed the above incident and warned the police official to stop smoking. Despite his warning, the policeman continued to smoke, he alleged. Since the incident caused him great anguish, he lodged a complaint against the police official through the control room the same day.

However, he was informed later that the official was warned and assigned duty at a different spot for three days. He also received a communication on October 28 that the inquiry into his complaint has concluded. Dissatisfied with the same, he moved the court.

He alleged that the above communication does not disclose whether his complaint was examined as per applicable laws, including police conduct rules, prohibition against smoking in public areas, among others.

Moreover, he had sought both legal and departmental action against the official, he pointed out. The matter was adjourned to November 12.