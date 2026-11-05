Micro-influencers drive festival advertising in a competitive market

TIRUCHY: With businesses across the food, textiles and crackers segments increasingly turning to Instagram promotions to attract festive shoppers, local micro-influencers are seeing a surge in advertising enquiries, even as growing competition, declining advertisement rates and a shortage of skilled professionals for production put pressure on the business.

Gokul Doss Ravi, founder of Instagram page I Love Trichy, said micro-level influencer marketing began flourishing after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and witnessed a major boom in 2023-24, when demand was high and competition relatively limited.

“The market has changed considerably since then, with several people entering the field. To produce a good advertising reel with quality content, we would ideally need around Rs 25,000. However, due to the growing competition, we are forced to bring down the price to Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000. While we have regular clients who advertise throughout the year, we cannot frequently increase rates for them. During festive seasons, we therefore have to focus on bringing in new clients,” he said.

Ravi added that assembling a reliable production team had become another major challenge, as finding experienced cameramen, video editors and voice-over artists was increasingly difficult amid growing demand for their services.

The Deepavali rush is evident for V Sivasakthi, founder of Trichy Heart City. “Team availability is a major concern. Voice-over artists, in particular, are essential for advertisements, and AI-generated voices are not yet an effective substitute for the human connect required in local promotions,” he said. Advertising rates vary depending on the page’s reach and the nature of the assignment, with a single advertisement fetching up to Rs 15,000, while regular clients are charged around Rs 4,000.