Not recording caste of prisoners, Tamil Nadu tells centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has told the centre that it no longer records the caste of inmates in regular prison registers and admission forms. The prison department’s compliance report went to the union home ministry on September 9, weeks before the Supreme Court, on November 3, gave 23 states and union territories a final opportunity to report the steps taken to end caste-based discrimination in prisons.

The Supreme Court, on November 3, had warned those chief secretaries and principal secretaries of states and UTs that fail to respond to the centre’s queries could be summoned personally. The next hearing is scheduled for January 13, 2027.

According to prison department sources, the caste-entry facility in its digital prison management system has also been disabled.

Statutory provisions prohibit caste-based discrimination, classification, segregation and allocation of work. Manual scavenging and hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks on prison premises have also been prohibited. Sanitation work is handled through sanctioned internal posts, with recruitment under way to fill vacancies, the department stated.