‘Re-examine old questions with new knowledge’

CHENNAI: Ancient Indian philosophy must be studied alongside modern science to deepen the understanding of human consciousness and existence, Swami Sarvapriyananda, a monk of the Ramakrishna Order, said on Wednesday, stressing the need to revisit age-old philosophical questions in the light of new scientific discoveries.

Speaking at an evening of reflection titled ‘Can Ancient Wisdom Answer Modern Questions?’, organised by the Chennai International Centre, he said questions about human identity, ultimate reality, consciousness and the purpose of life had been explored in the Upanishads thousands of years ago. However, every generation must revisit these questions and examine the answers in the context of contemporary knowledge, he added.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said ancient philosophical ideas had been strengthened over centuries through discussions, debates and fresh interpretations. Hindu and Buddhist scholars, for instance, had debated the existence of the soul for nearly 1,000 years, contributing to the development of Indian philosophy and a vast body of literature.

He cautioned against treating ancient philosophical systems as settled subjects, arguing that they must be examined in the light of scientific discoveries and emerging questions.