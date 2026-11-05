Soon, you can grab Manapparai murukku at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: As part of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India’s ‘One Airport, One Product’ initiative, a dedicated stall has been set up in the departure area of Tiruchy International Airport to promote region-specific food products and provide a marketing platform for self-help groups. With the initiative, air passengers will soon be able to buy the famous Manapparai Murukku at the airport.

A dedicated space has been allotted in the departure area, where the stall has been established and is awaiting inauguration. Airport officials said the stall will be inaugurated shortly. Sources said officials are awaiting confirmation from the Union Civil Aviation Minister, who may participate in the inaugural event.

Inspired by the Centre’s ‘One District, One Product’ programme, the initiative aims to ensure that each airport showcases a signature product native to its region, including handicrafts, handlooms and traditional food items, officials said.

At Tiruchy airport, the authorities have decided to promote Manapparai Murukku, a traditional savoury snack. The stall will be dedicated to the product, with plans to showcase other locally produced food items by self-help groups, Airport Director G Gopalakrishnan said.

“The group, which is already involved in murukku production, will manage the stall. As there are no other prominent region-specific food products from Tiruchy and its surrounding areas, we are also considering showcasing value-added food products made by other self-help groups,” he said.

Sources in Mahalir Thittam said women belonging to self-help groups in rural area, particularly from Manapparai, will be brought into the initiative, providing them with an opportunity to market their products to air passengers.