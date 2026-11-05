Tamil Nadu gets cocoon market in Dharmapuri, two new industrial estates at Rs 54 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay via video conferencing from the secretariat on Wednesday inaugurated two industrial estates, a common facility centre for the coir industry and an integrated cocoon market complex, set up at a total cost of Rs 54.05 crore, in three districts.

The two industrial estates were developed by the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (Sidco). The first, spread over 17.95 acres at Perundurai in Erode, was set up at Rs 15.23 crore to support industries based on agricultural products. The second, spread over 29.44 acres at Nayanur in Villupuram, was developed at Rs 5.67 crore.

In Tiruppur, the CM inaugurated a common facility centre set up by the industries department for the coir cluster at Moolipalayam at Rs 13.95 crore.

He also opened an integrated government cocoon market complex at Sogathur in Dharmapuri, built at Rs 19.20 crore. Spread over 80,000 sq ft, the facility has separate sales and waiting areas, a restaurant, parking space and a shop selling sericulture materials, among others. The complex will also facilitate e-auctions.